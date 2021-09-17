Weekend Flyovers of the International Space Station

There are two awesome flyovers of the International Space Station this weekend. The first is Saturday evening starting at 9:30 pm. It’ll last for 6 minutes and the ISS will climb to a maximum height of 71 degrees (almost overhead). Look to the WSW and it will appear not too far above the horizon. It will move high in the sky then continue to the northeast, disappearing as it gets closer to the horizon.

The flyover Sunday is at 8:16 pm and is 7 minutes long. The ISS will appear low in the southwest, then climb to a maximum height of 73 degrees above the horizon. It moves to the northeast and again disappears just before reaching the horizon.

There are flyover Monday and Tuesday evenings that are pretty good – Monday’s is at 8:19 PM. The ISS will appear at 9:06 pm low in the western sky. It’ll move up to 33 degrees. That’s about as high in the sky as the sun is now around 4:25 pm. The ISS then moves to the east-northeast and fades from view before reaching the horizon.

Tuesday evening’s flyover is at 8:19 pm. Look to the west and the ISS will move to a maximum height of 45 degrees above the horizon. Again the Space Station will continue to the northeast and disappear before reaching the horizon.

Here’s a list of ISS flyovers through 9/24 for Grand Rapids.