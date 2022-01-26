7-day stretch far from record for below-freezing temperatures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ice and snow have stacked up across West Michigan this past week as Arctic temperatures keep rolling in.

The polar jet stream, which helps determine where the coldest air in the globe will go, has locked into a pattern that favors cold for the Great Lakes. A ridge in the jet stream out west has kept places like Alaska relatively mild, allowing Arctic temps to spill south farther east.

As it stands, Grand Rapids stands at seven consecutive days below freezing. The chilly pattern looks to force temperatures below 32 degrees for almost two weeks straight.

Still, this is a far cry from some of the most impressive stretches of below-freezing temperatures. Archives show several years where the consecutive hours below freezing approached the scale of weeks to even months.

Highest streak of days below freezing for Grand Rapids Courtesy Iowa State University

Some of the most impressive years were 1975 and 1985, with 35 straight days below freezing. The record belongs to 1976, with almost 46 straight days below 32 degrees.

The longest streak in recent years was 15 years ago in 2007, which stood at 22 days and 21 hours.

A satellite image of Michigan on Jan. 25, 2022. (NOAA)

This time around, warmer weather will likely return to West Michigan by Feb. 1. Promises of mid-30s and rain could be enough to create some localized flooding and especially ice jam concerns.