The National Weather Service is looking for someone (or a group) that can measure snow in Muskegon this winter.

For many decades, snowfall was measured by meteorologists at the National Weather Service at the Muskegon Airport. When NWS offices were consolidated, the Muskegon NWS office was closed and snowfall measurements were contracted out.

We have quite a long-period of record of snowfall measurements in Muskegon. While we have better radar and automated surface observations, we still need that human input. This requires observations every 6 hours. That means more than one person may be involved in recording snowfall. You should also have a place where it is suitable to measure snowfall.

If interested, contact the NWS through the email address above. (top picture is snow at Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon).