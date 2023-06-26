GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A deep plume of wildfire smoke from Quebec, Canada surged into West Michigan Monday night, delivering the worst air quality of the season so far.

Wildfire smoke is expected to continue to pour in through the day on Tuesday, dropping visibility and causing unhealthy air quality levels. Monday night’s levels had already dropped to some of the worst in the country.

Wildfire smoke has been a fairly frequent visitor from Canada into West Michigan this year. To date, 19 million acres of forest have burned, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. There are currently 495 active fires spanning every province in the country, and across the globe, studies have shown that wildfires are getting worse.

For Michigan, this means any wind with a northerly component is likely to drag in at least some wildfire smoke into our area.

On Tuesday, the wind is expected to be out of the northwest, steadily dragging in one of the heaviest plumes of smoke Michigan has seen so far this season. Smoke will be present at all levels of the atmosphere, especially the surface. A smoky smell and reduction of visibility will be noticeable until at least Wednesday.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued across all of Michigan for Tuesday. Sensitive groups such as children, older adults, and people with asthma, heart diseases or lung diseases should limit outdoor activity, especially any activity that causes exertion.

Conditions will be unhealthy for everyone Tuesday. Officials from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy advise reducing unnecessary driving, any burning, or any activities that would add to pollution concentrations in the area.

In general, it is suggested to keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher-rated filters.

Smoke will lessen somewhat on Wednesday but will still be present at lower particulate levels.