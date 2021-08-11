With widespread outages, some Consumers customers may not have power for days

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Power outages continued throughout West Michigan Wednesday night after a line of strong storms swept through the previous night, bringing down power lines.

A lot of people thought their lights would be back on by Wednesday evening, but Consumers Energy says some customers will be without power until Saturday or even Sunday.

“It’s frustrating,” said David Pusczak who lives in Rockford.

His power went out around 11 p.m. Tuesday. He was originally told it would be back on at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, but when 6:15 p.m. rolled around, Consumers’ interactive outage map said not to expect it back until Saturday.

“It’s just that’s quite a huge difference and you just wonder when did the powers that be at Consumers know that,” Pusczak said.

Asked what causes restoration estimate changes like that, Consumers spokesman Brian Wheeler said it comes down to assessing the damage.

“What typically happens at the start of the storm like this, a lot of the times are generated automatically and then as we begin to assess the damage and make our plans for the restoration work, that’s when you see some of the changes,” Wheeler said.

Consumers said more than 250,000 homes and business lost power in the 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Service to some 35,000 customers was restored Wednesday.

Crews are working throughout Wednesday night. The utility expects more teams from seven different states to arrive and get to work Thursday. It hopes to restore service to most by the end of the day Friday.

“I’m optimistic that Saturday is an overage and maybe it will be on tomorrow,” Pusczak said.

But since that conversation with News 8, his restoration estimate was pushed back even further.

As of about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, about 222,100 Consumers customers across the state were without power. The following counties in West Michigan had more than 100 outages:

Allegan County: 11,946

Barry County: 7,382

Branch County: 2,646

Calhoun County: 8,516

Ionia County: 3,544

Kalamazoo County: 2,409

Kent County: 36,855

Mecosta County: 5,895

Montcalm County: 5,349

Muskegon County: 4,311

Newaygo County: 5,553

Oceana County: 1,982

Ottawa County: 7,953

St. Joseph County: 4,496

Van Buren County: 2,399

The Indiana Michigan Power outage map shows 1,174 without power in Berrien County, 908 in Cass County, 3,433 in St. Joseph County, 319 in Van Buren County and 174 in Kalamazoo County.