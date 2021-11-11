Here we go: Wintry mix, snow likely this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As pleasant as this stretch of sunshine and upper 50s and low 60s has been for November, we knew it couldn’t last forever.

A windy and rainy storm system will exit Michigan on Thursday. Cooler air will rush in behind the system and begin a prolonged period where lake-effect rain and snow will be possible.

The first round of rain and snow is on track to arrive before daybreak on Friday. With winds streaming in from the southwest over the warmer waters of Lake Michigan, lake-effect snow and rain bands will be oriented from the southwest to the northeast. Areas located northwest of Grand Rapids have the best chance of starting off Friday with a wintry mix.

Showers will become more widespread by Friday evening. Temperatures are forecast to fall to around the freezing mark Friday night, which will transition most precipitation over to snow. Some bursts of heavier snow will be possible, which could lead to a quick accumulation of a few inches.

The ground is still fairly warm, which will help mitigate travel hazards, but quick accumulations could still lead to slushy and slippery roads. Additionally, many trees have yet to shed their leaves. The wet and heavy lake-effect snow could further weigh down branches, leading to a few power outages.

By Saturday evening, areas closer to the lakeshore will likely see about 1 to 3 inches of snow. Slightly higher amounts are possible where the heaviest snow bands set up. Snow totals for areas east of US-131 will range from trace amounts up to 2 inches.

A clipper system arriving from the west will bring another threat of snow Saturday night into Sunday. Since this round of snow will be associated with a synoptic system and not lake-effect, areas farther inland will also have a good chance of seeing some accumulation. Monday will also feature a chance of rain and snow.

The impacts from the winter weather will be felt the most at the lakeshore this weekend, but at least some snow is expected for most of West Michigan.

The last time we saw more than a trace of snow in Grand Rapids was April 21.

This wintry weekend will give us a good chance to make sure we have the ice scrapers and shovels ready to go for the rest of the season.