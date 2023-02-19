GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A major winter storm is tracking across the nation and it is set to hit Michigan the middle of this week.

Travel impacts are likely. West Michigan should expect a wintry mess with snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain all in the forecast.

West Michigan will feel the biggest impact Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy snow is expected near and north of Newaygo and Montcalm counties. A mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain is most likely to fall across I-96 and I-196. Rain and freezing rain will be most likely near I-94 and south.

While subtle changes in the forecast track are possible, there is a high chance this will be disruptive to travel for both Wednesday and Thursday.

A FIRST LOOK AT THE FORECAST

A system with a lot of moisture will begin moving into West Michigan as early as Tuesday night. The commute Wednesday morning looks easy at this point but conditions could rapidly deteriorate Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Light snow will begin falling north of Grand Rapids as early as Tuesday night.

A surge of wintry mix is looking likely to track across the area sometime late Wednesday with several hours of snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain expected. While there could be some lulls in the precipitation, this mix is expected to continue to fall through Thursday afternoon. Wednesday would likely feature the heavier amounts of mix while Thursday would feature stronger winds.

WILL ANYONE SEE AN ICE STORM?

While it is certain a strong winter system will roll through Wednesday, a classic ‘ice storm’ is not certain at this time. Still, the amount of snow, sleet and freezing rain that is expected will be enough to create dangerous travel at times Wednesday and Thursday.

As of now, the biggest threat for a classic ice storm would be south of Grand Rapids. It’s important to note that conditions must be absolutely perfect for the risk of an ice storm to materialize. In the last ten years there have been three winter storms in West Michigan that posed a large ice storm risk, but only one was actually able to produce.

The one in 2019 produced cold rain instead of freezing rain, while the one in 2015 produced a surprising four inches of sleet instead of freezing rain.

The one in 2013 produced up to .75 inches of freezing rain and ice, shutting down counties for more than a week.

Stay with Storm Team 8 through the week for the latest on this storm.

WHY IS FREEZING RAIN SO DIFFICULT TO FORECAST?

In the science world, a small change in the atmosphere can mean a big difference in impact. We see this all the time in other areas of life, we just don’t think about it.

Imagine a tight rope walker — above a safety net, of course — if conditions are exactly perfect the entire time a tightrope walker is making the journey, they will successfully make it to the other side. It is a balancing act.

Freezing rain is like the tightrope walker. A small step on either side of the freezing line at any time during the journey can ruin the forecast.

Freezing rain has incredibly narrow thresholds. If a falling water droplet encounters slightly more dry, cold air than expected it will transition to an ice pellet. If the water droplet encounters slightly warmer air too much saturation at the surface, it won’t be able to freeze on contact as freezing rain.

In 2019, freezing rain was falling with a surface temperature below freezing in the afternoon. But the air at the surface was just a touch too humid, so the water couldn’t re-freeze as it hit trees, roads, and sidewalk. This small atmospheric change had a huge change on the impact the area felt.