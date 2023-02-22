HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Concerned that a winter storm could knock out power, people in the Hastings area were at the hardware store early to make sure they had what they needed to wait out the weather.

The Ace Hardware in Hastings sold out of generators on Tuesday, though more were on the way. The store manager said many customers heeded early warnings to stock up on essentials like generators, extension cords, ice melters and salt, which the store had plenty of.

“We found that one of our stores had an abundance of salt. We just brought in some in from them. We’ve got a replenishment truck coming tomorrow from our supplier, Ace,” manager Tom Leister said. “We’re going to tackle it just as well as we can.”

The lines were short, but Mellisa Pennington was among those make last-minute preparations as the rain turned to sleet.

“Decided I’d better stop and get some more salt. It gets pretty icy where I’m at,” she said.

If you have a generator, first responders remind you to follow the rules to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Generators need to be approximately 5 feet from any opening of the house,” Hastings Fire Department Assistant Chief Rick Krouse said. “They should not ever been in an attached garage, even with the garage door open, because those gasses will accumulate and seep into the home.”

Also check that the CO detectors in your home are working.

The winter storm was expected to bring freezing rain, sleet and snow around West Michigan. Counties like Allegan, Barry, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Van Buren were under an ice storm warning for at least half an inch of accumulation. Other counties including Kent, Ionia, Muskegon, Montcalm and Ottawa had a winter storm warning with the possibility of up to 3 inches of sleet or snow and up to half an inch of ice.

As of around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, about 4,300 Consumers Energy customers around the state were without power, most of those in the southern tier. St. Joseph County had nearly 1,000 outages and Jackson County more than 1,200.

Consumers said it staged around 300 crews ahead of the storm, putting them in the places expected to be hardest hit so they could respond as quickly as possible.

People are reminded to stay away from downed power lines. Even if they look safe, you should assume they are energized. If you see a downed line, call 911 and Consumers.

Consumers also asked people to keep an eye out for crews working to restore power. When you see them, slow down and move over to give them plenty of room to work.