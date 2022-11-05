Waves on Lake Michigan in Grand Haven Nov. 5, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Following strong winds across the area, Consumers Energy crews are working to restore power.

Throughout the day, high winds caused downed trees and power lines.

Wind tipped and threw this greenhouse in Allegan.



Sent by Amana May Gasaway. pic.twitter.com/WDaG52QgDS — Ellen Bacca (@ellenbacca) November 5, 2022

The Wind Advisory that was previously in effect for our West Michigan counties ended at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Consumers Energy reported 123,325 Michigan customers without power as of 9 p.m.

Storm Team 8 says the wind will subside through the evening.

A wind gust of 64 mph was measured at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport Saturday afternoon, and 59 mph was recorded at the Battle Creek Executive Airport according to the National Weather Service.

The lakeshore counties were also issued severe thunderstorm warnings shortly before 3 p.m. for the threat of 60 mph wind gusts.