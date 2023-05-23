GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With so many people making plans to travel during Memorial Day weekend, it’s important to know what Mother Nature has in store for us across West Michigan.

The good news is that we are expecting nothing but warm temperatures and sunshine all weekend long. We are expecting anywhere from the low 70s to the mid-80s from Friday to Monday.

It doesn’t stop there. An unseasonably warm pattern is expected to continue into early June as well.

All of this, combined with the fact that this month is on track to be the second-driest May on record in West Michigan, looks to provide a picture-perfect Memorial Day weekend to spend outside.