This still image taken from courtesy drone video shows the damage caused by the June 22, 2015, tornado in Portland, Mich.

GRAND RAIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This has been a violent spring tornado season in the U.S., with more than one hundred tornadoes already confirmed across the country and dozens dead.

Fortunately, violent tornadoes don’t happen very often in Michigan. But in an average year, Michigan records about 15 tornadoes, so you should know what to do and where to go.

If you are at home, go to the smallest interior room on the lowest level of your home, preferably in the basement. Avoid windows.

A diagram from NOAA shows where to go to in the event of a tornado.

If you are in a car, mobile home or a camper, the best advice is to quickly get to a sturdier shelter or head into a ditch.

The National Weather Service and Storm Team 8 will alert you to conditions that may lead to the development of a tornado. When that happens, make sure to review your safety plan and be ready to take action.

The Storm Team 8 weather special report, Safe in the Storm, airs Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on WOOD TV8.