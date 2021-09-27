When to expect the first fall 2021 freeze

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The final week of September has been filled with late summer warmth, but the average date for the first fall freeze is rapidly approaching.

This week, a ridge of high pressure will allow temperatures to surge into the 70s with highs returning to the 60s by next week.

Low temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s and 40s, but we are nearing the time of year that the first freeze of the season usually lands.

Typically the first 32° arrives for areas north of Grand Rapids in late September and early October, generally.

Most in West Michigan see their first freeze during the first week of October.

Areas close to the lakeshore and south are typically the last to experience a freezing low. This is due to the warming influence of Lake Michigan on lakeshore locations at night in the fall.

As of now, forecasts are showing lows staying well above freezing through Oct. 12.

The weather is expected to continue a warmer than average lean for the first half of the month.