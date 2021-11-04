What’s new with School Closing Predictions from Blake Harms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Storm Team 8 released its Winter Outlook for the upcoming season on WOODTV.com this week. In Michigan, you can’t talk winter without winter storms, and you can’t talk winter storms without talking school closings.

This will be the third year that Blake Harms, a Hudsonville native who is now a meteorologist at WOOD TV8’s Lansing sister station WLNS, will be providing school closing predictions for WOODTV.com. He joined News 8 digital anchor Luke Laster from the WOOD TV8 Live Desk on Thursday to discuss what’s new this time around.

“Last year (the predictions were for) just Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids area and now that I’m with WLNS, we saw an opportunity to do both. So basically, we’re going from the Ludington area all the way down towards Hillsdale and so it’s a very, very wide area,” Harms said.

The images below show how prediction maps will look this year after significant weather that has the potential to cancel school.

Harms has grown a large social media following among students, parents and teachers all wondering the same thing: Will there be school tomorrow?

“It really strikes several demographics in the sense of it’s not just for the kids. There are a lot of different groups that utilize the predictions and it helps me to strive to be more accurate with them,” Harms said.

You can follow Harms’ predictions during the winter season here on woodtv.com and on his Twitter account.