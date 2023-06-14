GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan is a boater’s paradise, and we know it.

There are over a million boats registered in the state, second most in the country. Plus, Michigan has over 11,000 inland lakes and is surrounded by four of five Great Lakes, more than any other state. This tallies up to more than 3,200 miles of coastline, more than any other state in the contiguous U.S.

With so many vessels, waterways and changes in weather, it’s important to be safe while navigating your boat.

Scott Holt of the Kent County Sheriff’s Department Marine Patrol said there are few things that you want to make sure you have squared away before you get underway, regardless of whether they are mandated by law:

Ensure your boat is properly registered.

Stow a life jacket for each occupant in the boat and at least one more throwable life jacket.

Stow a fire extinguisher.

Have a fully charged cellphone.

Know the weather forecast .

. Let someone know your boating plans. That includes where you plan to go and when you plan to return.

The most common thing he looks for while patrolling is drivers operating their boat or personal watercraft recklessly, saying “that will always get you pulled over.”

He also checks whether drivers are navigating by the traffic flow of the lake — counterclockwise. And he’s watching to see if they are abiding by the “100-foot rule”: That means boats should stay 100 feet away from the shore and other boaters. Boats are unable to stop as quickly as cars, so you need plenty of distance between you and other boaters.

Unlike in a car, passengers are allowed to drink on a boat. But the same rules apply to the driver of the boat as of a car: If you are legally intoxicated, you will be arrested.

There’s much more that you can and should learn through a boating safety course. In fact, the course is mandatory to if you were born on or after June 1, 1996. This is why the Kent County Sheriff’s Department offers several free courses throughout the year. It also offers the course through various schools because any child 16 or younger must meet certain requirements before they can legally operate a boat with a motor larger than 6 horsepower:

Under 12 years of age, boat operators must be directly supervised by someone 16 years old or older. The boat must not have a power motor totaling more than 35 horsepower.

Those 12 to 16 years of age must possess a boating safety course certificate or be directly supervised by someone at least 16 years of age.

The boating safety certificate must be carried and presented upon the demand of the peace officer.

The rules for operating a personal watercraft (PWC), like a Wave Runner or Jet Ski, are different. If you’re under 16, you can’t drive one. Kids 12 to 16 can ride one, but only if their parent is driving and only if that parent has a boating safety certificate and if the watercraft has a lanyard engine cutoff. Those 16 and older may drive a PWC: If they were born after Dec. 31, 1978, they need a boating safety certificate. If born before that, there are no restrictions.

Check with you local sheriff’s department to register for classes. If you don’t want to take the course through the sheriff’s department, you can also do it online through BOAT-ED at your leisure, but it will cost you $50. It takes a couple of hours to finish. It saves your progress, so you can start and stop it.

Storm Team 8 meteorologist Matt Kirkwood takes a boating safety course online.

Holt, from the sheriff’s office, mentioned most people find it comforting knowing the various departments are actively patrolling the waterways, helping keep folks safe. The next time you see an officer, give them a wave and enjoy the unmatched beauty of Michigan’s waterways safely.

