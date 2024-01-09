GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When severe storms blow through West Michigan, one of the biggest concerns is the loss of power. There are important pieces of information to keep in mind before the storms come.

One of the big tips is, of course, planning ahead. Getting together a supply kit full of food, first aid, water, light sources and other items ahead of time will save you headaches if an outage occurs. Having blankets and other warm clothing nearby during the winter months is also ideal.

Consumers Energy has said that in the event of outages, crews would be on the roads when it becomes safe enough for them to try and restore the power. The timeframe of restoration, however, can be a matter of hours or even days if the weather is bad enough.

Another tip is to unplug electronic devices during a loss of power to avoid potential power surges, which could permanently damage the devices.

If you have a generator, Consumers Energy advises that it be kept at least 25 feet away from enclosed areas to provide the generator with proper ventilation.

In the end, if you experience an outage and are in need of assistance, you can call 211 to be dispatched to a representative who can guide you further. All outages can also be reporter to Consumers Energy by calling 1.800.477.5050.

You can stay up to date with any and all power outages in your area at the Consumers Energy map.