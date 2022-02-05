What should be in your car during winter storms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — When it comes to safety on the roads, there’s no such thing as being too cautious, and that’s never more true than during severe or inclement weather events.

Events of the past week, which saw snowfall and power outages affect broad swaths of the country, have officials urging drivers to make sure they are prepared before leaving home.

In Wichita Falls, Texas, transportation officials are reminding those impacted by recent winter weather activity to avoid driving on hazardous roads unless it’s necessary.

And, if it is necessary, drivers should be prepared and have an emergency road kit before braving the roads.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the following should be essential pieces to your winter driving emergency kit:

Traction aids (sand, salt, non-clumping cat litter, mats)

Shovel

Flashlight

Extra flashlight batteries

Jumper cables or a jump pack

Basic toolkit

Warning devices (flares, reflective triangles or LED’s)

First-Aid kit

Drinking water

Snacks or food for passengers and pets

Ice scraper and snow brush

Warm gloves, coat, gloves, boots, hats and blankets

Car charger for mobile devices

Make sure to have all of these in a spot where you won’t forget them and to not store the kit in your car overnight to endure all items function properly.