GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The atmosphere will be capable of producing severe thunderstorms over West Michigan on Wednesday, especially in the afternoon.

Almost everyone will see heavy rain on Wednesday, especially south of Grand Rapids. Most thunderstorms will be sub-severe but a few could produce damage. Environmental parameters show that severe winds or hail of 1 inch in size are the biggest threats with Wednesday’s storms.

The chance for tornadoes is currently low.

WEATHER SET-UP TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Tuesday

Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine early.

Clouds will arrive late on Tuesday as a warm front approaches the area. Expect a few thunderstorms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Some of these could be strong.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be a warm day with highs in the 60s and potentially approaching 70. It will likely feel humid with dew points climbing to near 60 degrees. Wednesday will be in the warm sector, which will be a prime environment for thunderstorms to form.

Severe weather is most likely to come from the Ohio Valley south through the Mississippi River Valley.

Currently, West Michigan is under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is a two out of five on the severe weather risk scale. This means a few severe storms are possible, but not guaranteed or widespread.

Wednesday morning we will likely see the first round of showers and storms. Currently it is looking like these will not be severe.

As the cold front approaches from the west, we are expecting a second stronger line of storms to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Storms will clear out shortly after midnight with a sharp drop in temperatures and windy conditions building in for Thursday.

Cold air dominates the extended forecast with several chances for snow continuing to pop up through late April.