GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan, get out your snow boots: Winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of the region, with several inches expected by Saturday morning.

The warnings for Allegan, Ottawa, and Van Buren counties go into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday and run through 7 a.m. Saturday. Warnings for Barry, Calhoun, Eaton, Ionia, Kalamazoo, and Kent counties begin at 7 a.m. Thursday and run through 7 a.m. Saturday.

Surrounding counties remain in a winter weather advisory through 7 a.m. Saturday.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories continue through Saturday morning.

Highest accumulations will be near and west of US-131. Some areas may see pockets of 12 inches or more.

Forecast snow totals for Thursday through Saturday.

With winds from the west/southwest at 10-15 mph, blowing snow will likely reduce visibility. Expect slippery roads with accumulating snow.

Remember your winter driving best practices: Go slow and keep extra space between vehicles, especially on the highway.

Stay with Storm Team 8 for the latest as the snow storm plays out.

