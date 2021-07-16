We’re halfway through summer. Here’s how the weather has stacked up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’ve made it halfway through July, which means half of meteorological summer is already behind us.

The first few weeks of meteorological summer featured beautiful weather. For the first half of June, we saw warmer-than-average temperatures, lower-than-average amounts of rain and a pleasant 80% of our available sunshine. There was also severe drought across much of West Michigan.

Fast forward a month to mid-July and things look very different. The drought is all but gone after several weeks of above-average rainfall. Sunshine totals have plummeted back below the amount of sunshine we normally see. Temperatures are still warmer than average for the first half of summer, but only by about a degree.

At this point in the summer, Grand Rapids normally sees about 5.77 inches of rain. 2021 has brought us a whopping 10.05 inches in June and July so far. This puts us 4.28 inches above normal for the first half of meteorological summer.

Temperatures were warm for the first few weeks of June but cooler temperatures returned to finish off the month. Currently, West Michigan is running about a degree warmer than average for meteorological summer.

July is normally the month where we see the most sunshine in West Michigan, but the clouds have been a bit more abundant than average this year. So far, we’ve seen about 57.5% of our average sunshine this summer. June normally has about 64% sunshine, and July comes in around 69%.

There is still plenty of summer ahead of us. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting we’ll finish off the month of July with slightly warmer-than-average temperatures. Drier-than-average conditions are also expected, which will allow us to dry out from the soggy summer month we’ve been through.