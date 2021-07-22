Weather hazards expected Saturday

GRAND RAPIDs, Mich. (WOOD) — Hot and very humid conditions will build in on Saturday, setting the stage for some hazardous weather conditions across our area including heat difficulties, large waves at Lake Michigan and chances of strong to damaging storms in the afternoon.

LARGE WAVES

Humidity is set to rise this weekend which might draw people to Lake Michigan beaches to cool off! If you head to the lakeshore keep in mind swimming might not be great. Waves are expected to increase late Friday as winds kick in from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

The temptation may be large to head to the lakeshore to cool down. While the shore will be cooler, waves are expected to climb and currents are expected to increase. Rip currents are expected to be strong and piers and breakwaters will be hazardous through the day.

Waves are expected to climb to 3-5 feet. Three foot waves typically cause the most drowning incidents, because swimmers are thought to underestimate their danger.

STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS

Showers and storms are expected on Saturday and some could be strong to severe. The storms headed for Michigan on Saturday haven’t even formed yet, so the forecast could still weaken, or change. Right now there is high confidence there will be showers and storms throughout the day on Saturday with some nice breaks in the weather. Many outdoor events will likely be able to continue, especially if they have a spot for people to duck under if a 30 minute rain shower is nearby.

But the potential exists for some of the storms Saturday afternoon to be severe. Right now it is still a low chance, but it is enough of a possibility to draw forecaster’s focus, so much so the Storm Prediction Center has now placed Michigan in a “Marginal” risk for severe weather that day, an increase from “General Thunderstorms.”

Risk of severe weather on Saturday, July 24th

If storms become severe, the biggest threat would be for straight line damaging wind gusts and the most likely time frame would be in the afternoon to evening. In fact, one severe weather forecast model is giving most of Michigan a 30-40% chance of widespread damaging winds, which is a pretty high percentile compared to a typical day.

There is still a lot that could change with this system, but it bares watching. Stay with Storm Team 8 for updates as the situation progresses.