Weather expected to cooperate as Tulip Time begins

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — While early May can bring a wide variety of weather conditions, it looks like this year will see seasonal temperatures and only a few chances for rain as Holland’s famous Tulip Time festival kicks off this weekend.

If you’re getting an early start to the festivities Friday, be prepared for some chilly temperatures. A cold front will slide through early Friday morning and limit high temperatures to the low 50s.

A few morning clouds will give way to sunny skies during the afternoon, but winds will increase to 15 mph to 20 mph from the northwest. For those going to the carnival in the Civic Center Lot Friday evening, look for temperatures to slide back into the mid-40s.

Saturday morning will begin with cold conditions. The threat of frost will be low for Holland due to the proximity to Lake Michigan, but if you’re driving in early from an inland area, you may have to scrape off your car.

Windy conditions will persist for the rest of Saturday, but it will be an otherwise pleasant day. Temperatures will reach the low or mid-60s in Holland and skies will be partly sunny. Winds will be from the southwest at 15 mph to 25 mph and gusts could top 30 mph. An isolated shower can’t completely be ruled out, but the vast majority of the day will be dry.

Sunday will likely be the warmest day of Tulip Time. Wind speeds will be calmer than Saturday and temperatures will climb to around 70 degrees. High cloud coverage is expected through the day and a few sprinkles will be possible.

Rain will move back in on Monday. The morning and early afternoon will have the best chance of rain with some drying out possible by the evening. Temperatures will be in the low 60s during the afternoon and skies will remain mostly cloudy.

The rest of the week will feature high temperatures in the upper 50s and partial sunshine. Tuesday and Wednesday look dry, then Thursday will have a chance of rain.