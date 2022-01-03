‘We can’t change the weather:’ Temperatures delay Timber Ridge opening

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The mild temperatures in December have meant a slow start to the skiing and snowboarding season. At Timber Ridge ski area, near Gobles, things are starting to open Monday afternoon.

Crews at Timber Ridge worked around the clock to get the first chairlift open around 3 p.m.

Warmer temperatures have meant a delay in building up the snowbase. The snowmaking operation kicked into high gear just within the past few weeks.

Ski resorts rely on the Christmas holiday with kids off school for a big portion of their yearly revenue.

Luke Schrab, the operations manager at Timber Ridge says they’re grateful to be open, even with the later start this year.

“Normally, we would be open for weeks already at this time,” he said. “Unfortunately, we can’t change the weather. All we can do is work with it. It took until now. We’ve made a lot of snow and we’ve saved it. Fortunately, we’re going to get open quickly.”

Timber Ridge expects additional runs will be ready by Tuesday.