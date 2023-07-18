GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While some West Michigan beachgoers may be surprised to find lake temperatures in the 70s, history shows it’s on par for this time of year.

According to statistics from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the average lake temperature peaks around the end of July and is just below 72 degrees. On Tuesday, the water temperature measured at Sagatuck clocked in at 73 degrees.

The temperatures were rising well above pace this year at the beginning of June as a wave of 90-degree days settled in, boosting lake temperatures to nearly 10 degrees above average by early June.

The good news for beachgoers this week is that the next two days have low rip current risk forecasts. Nice, quiet weather is expected through Wednesday before a slight chance for thunderstorms hits the lakeshore by Thursday.

