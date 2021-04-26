Video: Where Michigan’s fruit crop stands after cold snap

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Michigan farmers have been keeping a close eye on the weather and their crops recently after a cold snap hit much of the state last week.

With some 70- and 80-degree days earlier in April, the thought of multiple days of well below-freezing temperatures at night was cause for concern.

Last week, before the cold snap hit, the WLNS Daily Digital Debrief webcast caught up with the Michigan Farm Bureau to learn more about the impact the cold weather could have on fruit farmers. Today, we got an update on the actual damage done.

