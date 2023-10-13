GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite the rain and cool temperatures across Michigan this week, fall color is slowly on its way.

This weekend will be one of the last to see prime fall color in the Upper Peninsula. About 80-90% of the area is at or headed towards past peak.

The eastern part of the Upper Peninsula, like Sault Ste. Marie, is seeing bright shades of red, orange and yellow. Areas along I-75 have started to show peak color this week as well. Schuss Mountain is headed for an exciting view as partial color is beginning to show.

West Michigan still has a bit to wait. The area is still on track to peak during the third or fourth week of October. Colors will likely be a little duller this year due to the lack of rain and the warm temperatures early in October.

Keep in mind this weekend may be less than ideal for viewing due to clouds and rain chances. Moderate to heavy rain will continue to fall through Saturday afternoon near and south of Traverse City. Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula look to be mostly dry, but cloudy.

As the system begins to move east, winds will pick up with top gusts near 30-35 mph. This may cause a few more leaves to fall.

While cooler temperatures are sticking around for the time being, rain chances greatly decrease next week. High temperatures are expected to rebound with warmer than normal temperatures in the 6- to 10-day outlook.

Warm and sunshine-filled days paired with cool nights tend to bring out the most vibrant colors in trees. The upcoming pattern looks to suit that well. Send your fall foliage photos to weather@woodtv.com.