WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents in the Howard City area are cleaning up after a storm Monday night.
The storm briefly went through around 10:30 p.m. Monday, residents told News 8.
A News 8 crew saw trees down on the north side of Windfield Lake in Winfield Township. A lot of trees had fallen on people’s vehicles and homes.
One neighbor said their camper was punctured in the storm.
The storm came around the same time a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Ionia County and Clinton County.