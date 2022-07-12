WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents in the Howard City area are cleaning up after a storm Monday night.

The storm briefly went through around 10:30 p.m. Monday, residents told News 8.

A News 8 crew saw trees down on the north side of Windfield Lake in Winfield Township. A lot of trees had fallen on people’s vehicles and homes.

Storm damage in Howard City on July 12, 2022.

Storm damage in Howard City on July 12, 2022.

Storm damage in Howard City on July 12, 2022.

Storm damage in Howard City on July 12, 2022.

One neighbor said their camper was punctured in the storm.

The storm came around the same time a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Ionia County and Clinton County.