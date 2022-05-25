GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A severe storm warning is in effect for eastern Cass County and western St. Joseph.

The storm is capable of producing hail big enough to do damage or wind gusts strong enough to do damage. It is moving north at 50 mph.

The tornado warning issued for Allegan County has been canceled. The warning that was in effect for central Allegan County was canceled around 7:20 p.m.

