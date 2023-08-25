GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — National Weather Service crews will be in neighborhoods in Alpine Township and Belmont Friday, working to determine whether downed power lines and trees were caused by strong straight-line winds or a tornado.

Damage reports across northern Kent County and into Ionia County were reported after the line of thunderstorms ripped across the state Thursday night. There were suspicions of a tornado in the Belmont area. The NWS crews would look at the damage to confirm whether it was a tornado or strong straight-line winds.

The worst of the storm damage in Kent County appeared to be from Alpine venue near 6 Mile Road tracking northeast through Belmont, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management team said. On Alpine Avenue between 6 and 7 Mile, the cinder block Backyard Fun Zone was blown apart.

Backyard Fun Zone on Alpine Avenue between 6 and 7 Mile roads was destroyed in a severe storm. (Aug. 25, 2023)

Drone video from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office shows storm damage on Alpine Avenue north of 6 Mile Road in Alpine Township on Aug. 25, 2025. (Courtesy)

Several homes appear to have sustained “significant” structural damage, the sheriff’s office said, though no injuries or deaths were reported in those homes. In a neighborhood along Scott View Drive off Pine Island Drive near 7 Mile Road, the back wall of an attached garage was sheared away and the roof partially collapsed.

Storm damage near Pine Island Elementary on Aug. 25, 2023.

Pine Island Elementary sustained some minor roof damage.

Trees were down all over the Comstock Park area and northern Grand Rapids. Three fell on Jeanne Herrmann’s home on Stony Creek Avenue in Comstock Park. She said she and her family were eating dinner when they heard thunder and lightning, so they went to the basement.

“I heard crash and boom and glass breaking and water going everywhere,” Herrmann said.

The trees damaged the kitchen and her daughter’s bedroom. More were down in the backyard.

“My daughter was like, ‘It (the backyard) looks like a jungle,'” Hermann said. “These massive oaks trees came down and the trash cans didn’t even tip over.”

Herrmann said a tree service worked overnight from around 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to remove the trees from the roof.

Jimmy Kieling lives around the corner from Herrmann. A large tree was uprooted in his front yard.

“This is the most intense storm that I’ve ever witnessed,” he said. “It was pretty scary there for about half hour there not knowing what was going on.”

An uprooted tree in Jimmy Kieling’s home in Comstock Park on Aug. 25, 2023, the day after a severe storm.

Storm damage at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

A fallen tree near Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

A tree fell onto a car in Plainfield Township. (Aug. 25, 2023)

Alpine Avenue was shut down immediately following the storm, but has since reopened. Some traffic lights remained out Friday morning. When a traffic light is not working, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

The Kent County Emergency Operations Center said it’s trying to establish a storm damage assessment. Residents are to keep responses specific to their property to reduce repeated reports. The survey can be filled out online. If you need access to resources including shelter, call 211.

During the storm, three people died in a crash after one car hydroplaned into another east of Cedar Springs, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

NWS officials will also conduct damage surveys of another suspected tornado in northeast Ingham County. WLNS, News 8’s sister station in Lansing, reports that one person was killed after a large tree fell on a house in Lansing Thursday night.

Flooding and debris caused an Amtrak train bound from Chicago to Port Huron to stop in Battle Creek. Amtrak was arranging buses to get passengers to Port Huron.

POWER OUTAGES

Over 200,00 Consumers Energy customers around the state lost power as a result of the storms. As of around 9:45 a.m. Friday, more than 181,000 customers were still without power. Kent and Ionia counties saw the worst outage numbers in West Michigan.

Outages by county as of around 10:30 a.m. Friday:

Barry County: 688

Calhoun County: 144

Ionia County: 9,687

Kent County: 55,205

Montcalm County: 485

Ottawa County: 907

St. Joseph County: 819

Consumers Energy said crews would be out assessing the damage Friday morning with more than 1,000 people working around the clock to restore power through the weekend.

“This powerful storm did significant damage throughout the communities we serve. Consumers Energy is committed to getting the lights back on for all of our friends and neighbors safely and as quickly as possible,” Greg Salisbury, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the storm, said in a news release. “Our lineworkers will be working throughout the day to make repairs, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as they do this important work.”

—News 8’s Gabrielle Phifer contributed to this report.