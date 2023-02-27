GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are without power Monday as widespread showers and freezing rain move through West Michigan.

As of around 1:30 p.m. Monday, about 50,000 customers statewide were without power, according to the Consumers Energy Outage Map.

Barry County: 436

Branch County: 1,408

Calhoun County: 1,472

Ionia County: 1,659

Kalamazoo County: 1,896

Montcalm County: 5,230

Muskegon County: 1,158

Newaygo County: 2,174

Oceana County: 1,157

Ottawa County: 252

Van Buren County: 1,783

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, are posting on Twitter saying that there are reports of wires, trees and branches down throughout the county and reminding the public to be alert as they’re driving.

People are reminded to stay away from downed power lines. Even if they look safe, you should assume they are energized. If you see a downed line, call 911 and Consumers.

These outages come just days after Wednesday’s winter storm brought down trees and power lines, leaving many waiting days for power to be restored.

If your home remains without power for an extended time, call 211 to find resources near you.