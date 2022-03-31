GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are without power Thursday morning.

As of 7:40 a.m. Thursday, more than 14,000 customers across the state were without power, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

The following counties in West Michigan had more than 100 customers without power as of 6:40 a.m. Thursday:

Allegan County: 2,660 customers

Barry County: 347 customers

Branch County: 109 customers

Calhoun County: 162 customers

Kalamazoo County: 119 customers

Ottawa County: 2,068 customers

According to the outage map, most customers can expect to have power back on by Thursday afternoon.

Consumers Energy told News 8 many of the outages were caused by high winds or weather-related.

If you see a downed wire, the utility company says to stay at least 25 feet away from it and anything it is touching and call 911 then Consumers at 800.477.5050. Customers can also report an outage and check the status of an outage online.