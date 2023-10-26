GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Delayed but not denied: Peak fall colors have arrived across most of central and southern Michigan.

Overall, this will be the best weekend across Lower Michigan to get your color fix.

Here’s a recent picture at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids from Kevin Owel and Pretty Lake (it certainly is that) from Robert Bongard in Mecosta County.

Riverside Park in Grand Rapids on Oct. 25, 2023. (Courtesy Kevin Owel)

Pretty Lake. (Courtesy Robert Bongard)

Sunshine makes it look as if the leaves are auditioning for a show and they are.

Saturday is the choice day of the weekend for color viewing with cool temps, dry conditions accompanied with sunshine. Clouds, cooler temps and rain arrive Sunday.

Temperatures will be much cooler this weekend than the last few days. It will be warmer on Saturday than Sunday, when cool 40s will grip the state.

Enjoy nature’s color show.