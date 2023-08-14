GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A storm system will track across the lower Great Lakes, producing heavy rain Monday afternoon and overnight.

Here’s a look at the system at the surface (left) and aloft (right):

The time frame for the heaviest rain will be between 4 p.m. Monday through at least 4 a.m. Tuesday.

There’s been a remarkable agreement with the various forecast models predicting between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain. I don’t recall seeing models average 3 inches of rain for Grand Rapids, but that’s what we have for this event.





August rainfall so far has been a little below average in Grand Rapids (-.77 inches), Muskegon (-.75 inches) and Holland (-1.07 inches). This means the ground can soak up a fair amount of rain.

But when 3 inches are in the forecast, there’s still a good chance of at least some minor localized flooding. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch until noon Tuesday.

The Weather Prediction Center has also included us in a slight risk for excessive rainfall.

If we see the expected rainfall, it will end up being one of the wettest days of the summer.

The record rainfall for Aug. 14 is healthy 3.61 inches (1987), which represents the second wettest day ever recorded in August. I think we have a good chance to slide into the second or third position.

This will likely be one of the wettest days of the summer, if not the year. So far the wettest has been July 12 with 1.68 inches.

The rain will gradually wind down Tuesday with another chance arriving Thursday. That one will give us less than a half inch.

Beyond that, we should be able to enjoy a dry weekend and with near- to below-average rainfall through the end of August.

Stay with Storm Team 8 for the latest on the rain and the forecast.