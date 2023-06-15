SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Southeast Michigan woman whose daughter drowned at South Haven is calling for all Lake Michigan beaches to be staffed with lifeguards.

Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus, Michigan, and her boyfriend Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, drowned at the beach in South Haven on Aug. 8, 2022.

“They were going to be together forever and this is not the way any of us anticipated them being together,” MacDonald’s mother Lisa MacDonald said.

Her daughter was on vacation with Ernster’s family and the two decided to go to the beach one more time before Emily MacDonald returned to Michigan State University for her sophomore year and Ernster headed to Wisconsin for a new job.

“They were just an amazing couple,” Lisa MacDonald said of the pair. “They just worked. I don’t know how to explain it. They just worked.”

Ernster posted a photo online of the pair on the beach. Emily MacDonald liked one of her mother’s posts. Then the two went into the water. Soon, bystanders noticed they were unresponsive, pulled them out and started CPR. It was too late.

“(An Ernster family member) called and I’m at the store with an arm full of stuff for Emily to take back to school and he was crying and I was confused,” Lisa MacDonald recalled. “And he said, ‘There was a water accident and Emily didn’t make it.’ I threw everything and bolted out of the store.”

She drove across the state, meeting the Ernster family at the hospital where her daughter and her boyfriend were pronounced dead.

“Emily and Kory spent so much time together and they shared all their hopes and dreams, so to find out I lost him, too, I got double hit,” MacDonald said.

Yellow flags were flying that day, indicating swimmers should proceed with caution. Lisa MacDonald said her daughter was familiar with the water and didn’t venture very far out. It didn’t matter.

“The lake does not discriminate. It doesn’t matter if you’re young, old, a good swimmer, a poor swimmer — all types of people have drowned in Lake Michigan,” MacDonald said.

She said the flag system isn’t enough. She said beaches need better signage and local restaurants and hotels should display water warnings for visitors. She also created a Facebook page calling for beaches to be staffed with lifeguards.

“This particular beach, it’s not being manned by a trained professional. A trained lifeguard is going to walk along the beach. They can spot when the water’s changing, blow the whistle, get people in (out of the water),” MacDonald said.

“I myself cannot put lifeguards on that beach or any beach. It has to be the government,” she added. “But I can make a lot of noise and educate people.”