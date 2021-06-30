Sunshine returns for Fourth of July weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After almost two straight weeks of rain in West Michigan, a drier pattern will roll in just in time for the holiday weekend.

Drought conditions were present across West Michigan through mid-June before a wet pattern unloaded as much as 10 inches of rain on parts of our area. The recent downpours have launched June 2021 into second place for wettest ever.

Recent rain has lessened the fire danger coming into the holiday weekend. Areas that were in prolonged drought have seen drastic improvement due to the recent rain.

Drier weather will return just in time for the holiday weekend. A series of cold fronts will bring down much more comfortable air with less humidity by Friday. The cooler air will give us highs in the 70s for both Friday and Saturday. Sunday will heat up with highs approaching the mid to upper 80s. Wind speeds will be under 15 mph all three days.

At the lakeshore, highs will be near 70 degrees Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with winds staying less than 15 mph. Water temperatures on the big lake are sitting in the 60s and low 70s. Inland lakes will likely feature water temperatures in the 70s.

Local rivers will be dropping in speed as water continues to drain out of the area, but it is still advised those headed out onto local rivers and streams be careful.