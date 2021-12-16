Strong winds knock out power to thousands, causing damage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands are without power across Michigan Thursday as strong winds are expected throughout the morning.

At around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the Consumers Energy outage map shows that more than 125,000 customers were without power. The following West Michigan counties had more than 100 customers without power:

Allegan County: 921 customers

Barry County: 135 customers

Calhoun County: 663 customers

Kalamazoo County: 393 customers

Kent County: 10,745 customers

Mecosta County: 3,195 customers

Montcalm County: 1,156 customers

Muskegon County: 10,009 customers

Newaygo County: 6,182 customers

Ottawa County: 6,601 customers

Van Buren County: 1,294 customers

If you see a downed wire, the utility company says to stay at least 25 feet away from it and anything it is touching and call 911 then Consumers at 800.477.5050. Customers can also report an outage and check the status of an outage online.

Consumers Energy said it pre-staged more than 110 crews assessing damage, de-energizing wires that have fallen, and preparing lineworkers and forestry crews for restoration. The utility company said once the winds have died down and a full damage assessment is completed, it will determine estimated restoration times.

Drivers are advised to use caution due to debris and downed trees on roadways and treat stoplights that aren’t working as four-way stops.

WIND DAMAGE: This is Edgewood Elementary School in Fruitport. A part of the roof has come off of the building because of the high winds. All Fruitport Community Schools are closed today. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/Htys24c1sH — Dana Whyte (@dwhytereports) December 16, 2021

In Muskegon County, a portion of the roof at Edgewood Elementary School in Fruitport Township was blown off. All schools in Fruitport Community Schools are closed Thursday.

As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, peak gusts of 63 mph were reported in Norton Shores and 60 mph in Holland.

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning until 4 p.m. for Newaygo, Mecosta, Muskegon and Ottawa counties until 4 p.m. Thursday. Wind gusts are forecasted up to 65 mph.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the remaining West Michigan counties until 4 p.m. Thursday. Gusts could reach up to 55 mph.