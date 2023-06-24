GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After several months without widespread thunderstorm activity, Storm Team 8 is tracking the potential for some severe weather Sunday.

TIMING

A complex of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will try to survive the trip into West Michigan Sunday morning. While it will likely fall apart, there’s a chance some locations, especially west of US-131, could see some showers before 10 a.m. While this wouldn’t eliminate our storm chances in the afternoon, it would likely lower our severe weather chances.

A dry morning has several implications: For one, it will give the atmosphere more time to energize ahead of thunderstorm development in the afternoon. Dew points are expected to climb into the upper 60s, which will make it feel muggy and will prime the atmosphere to produce heavy rain. In addition, breaks in the cloud cover will only further destabilize the atmosphere.

The High-Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model futurecast for 11 a.m.

Some thunderstorm development is possible prior to noon. These are unlikely to be severe, but they could contain some gusty winds and lightning. The first batch is most likely north of Grand Rapids.

The High-Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model futurecast for 4 p.m.

The area that carries the best chance for seeing strong to severe thunderstorms will likely be south of a line from Grand Haven to Greenville; this includes the cities of Grand Rapids, Holland, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and South Haven. Thunderstorm development should begin by mid-afternoon and may quickly intensify as they move east.

The High-Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model futurecast for 6 p.m.

Most of West Michigan will likely be clear of any severe thunderstorms by mid-evening, as the activity will have reached the east side of the state.

Sunday morning will likely start off with moderate to heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms are unlikely. By the afternoon, a few rounds of thunderstorms will fire up and move through the area.

THREATS

As of Saturday evening, West Michigan is under a marginal risk (level one of five) for severe weather. Areas south of the state line have a slight risk (level two of five).

The greatest threats with any storms that develop will likely be in the form of damaging wind gusts and a few large hailstones.

MUCH-NEEDED RAIN

As of the latest drought update, all of West Michigan is in a moderate drought (level two of five) with some areas in a severe drought (level three of five). Grand Rapids hasn’t seen a daily rainfall total of 0.25 inches or more since early May.

Although severe weather may come into play, this system should provide a much-needed drink to area farms and lawns. Shower activity will continue through Monday before ending by midday Tuesday. Most areas will see between 0.25 inches and 0.75 inches of rain, with communities who see thunderstorms Sunday likely seeing more.

The Storm Team 8 tracking center will be staffed through the day Sunday to keep you updated on the situation as it develops.