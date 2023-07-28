GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another round of strong to severe storms is possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

TIMING

Models are indicating that a strong line of thunderstorms will move across the Midwest beginning in the afternoon Friday and carrying through Saturday morning as a cold front tracks through. West Michigan will likely see the strongest of the line between the hours of 9 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible slightly beforehand from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

THREATS

All of West Michigan is under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather. The primary threat for this evening will be damaging wind gusts around or above 60 mph.

Heavy rain will also be a factor in this system. Localized flooding is possible as some areas may pick up an inch of rain or more due to thunderstorm developing. Broadly, West Michigan will likely see closer to half an inch of rain.

Given that this round of storms will primarily fire up overnight, make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings. This can include the Storm Team 8 weather app, television and a weather radio.

COOLER WEEKEND

Behind this system, temperatures and humidity will drop significantly. Highs will hold in the upper 70s to low 80s into the weekend.