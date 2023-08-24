GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Strong to severe storms are possible in West Michigan Thursday night.

STORM PREDICTION CENTER

As of 12:30 p.m., an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) was put in place for the southeastern portion of Michigan.

By far, the main concern is damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or more. Quarter-sized hail and isolated tornadoes remain possible.

TIMING

The best chance for storm development will happen late. The latest HRRR model indicates a line of thunderstorms moving through the area around 9 p.m. There is a chance for a few isolated storms to fire up before then.

As football season kicks off for many local high schools, some games may be impacted. Be sure to have a way to get inside or to shelter quickly as storms will develop quickly.

A quiet and cooler pattern moves into West Michigan early next week.