Strong and gusty storms take aim at West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A line of fast-moving storms will be diving down across West Michigan today, bringing gusty winds and quick, heavy downpours.

By noon, a line of severe storms had already formed across Wisconsin and Traverse City, Michigan. Some of the storms in Wisconsin had produced hail as big as tennis balls.

As this line of storms moves through West Michigan, the biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts or large hail. The threat for tornadoes is very low.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Lower Michigan into a slight risk area for the day, meaning a few storms within the line will likely produce some localized damage, but we are not expecting widespread damage.

Storms will begin moving into West Michigan in the early afternoon from the northwest. These will be fast movers with a quick burst of heavy rain and wind. Timing might be difficult for kids getting off the school bus, evening commuters or second shifters.

The time frame for storms will be closer to 2 p.m. for areas northwest like Ludington, Big Rapids and Muskegon and as late as 7 p.m. for areas closer to Battle Creek and Coldwater.







Rain will be much needed. It has been exceptionally dry lately. Some could pick up a quick half an inch of rain, but flooding threat is low as the storms will be moving quickly out of the area.

Expect wind gusts to be in the 40 mph range, even outside of thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall by about 10 degrees for Wednesday compared to today.

Consumers Energy is preparing for potential outages. The utility company has been monitoring the storm system, it said in a Tuesday release, and has crews ready to respond.

It is reminding people to charge electronic devices and to have an emergency kit prepared with essentials like flashlights, extra batteries and water. It also recommends unplugging “sensitive” electronics like TVs and computers, and to turn off power strips.

Any portable generators should also be at least 25 feet away from doors, windows and fresh air intakes in a place with good ventilation. They should never be placed in an enclosed area like a garage or your home.

After the storms, stay at least 25 feet away from downed wires and call 911 or Consumers Energy at 800.477.5050.

Drivers should watch for crews working on the side of the road.

—News 8’s Madalyn Buursma contributed to this report.