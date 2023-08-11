GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A tornado produced widespread tree and structural damage near Lansing Friday evening.

The city of Perry in Shiawassee County received a direct hit from the tornado, with storm damage prompting the city to declare a state of emergency.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Detroit told News 8 that a combination of pictures, videos, damage reports and radar images led them to confirm it was indeed a tornado. A survey team will likely visit the town Saturday to determine the tornado’s path and rating.

The city asked residents to stay home, saying there were multiple downed power lines and dangerous conditions. The city also asked residents to limit their sewer usage because of strained pumping stations and power outages.

City officials said Friday evening there were no injuries reported.

A video captured by Andrew Tipton, taken around 8 p.m. Friday on I-69 at the Perry exit, showed a potential tornado.

Reports of a funnel cloud also prompted a tornado warning to be issued in parts of Jackson county, though no tornado touchdown was confirmed as of late Friday.

WEST MICHIGAN

In West Michigan, a few storms became strong, though no tornadoes were reported.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect from 10:30 p.m. until 11:15 p.m. Friday for Oceana County, including Hart, Shelby and New Era.

A beautiful weekend is expected, with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.