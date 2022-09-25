GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over a thousand people were left without power Sunday night after strong storms moved through West Michigan.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Allegan, Ottawa and Muskegon counties around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening for the threat of 60 mph wind gusts.

Storm Track Live Sept. 25, 2022

There were several reports of downed power lines and trees in Ottawa county, particularly around Park Township and near Ottawa Beach, where winds gusted to 55 mph.

Storm Track Live Sept. 25, 2022

WIND GUST REPORTS

61 mph at the St. Joseph pier.

58 mph in Benton Harbor.

50 mph Spyglass Condos.

49 mph in Port Sheldon.

55 mph in Macatawa buoy.

41 mph in Roosevelt Park.

STORM REPORTS

OTTAWA COUNTY: Power lines down on Ottawa Beach Road in Park Township.

OTTAWA COUNTY: Large tree down on Lakeshore Ave.

ALLEGAN COUNTY: Power lines down near Saugatuck.

Consumers Energy has 23 outages affecting 1,732 customers. pic.twitter.com/LYKKl9kENc — bill steffen (@bsteffen) September 26, 2022

The Storm Prediction Center highlighted a marginal risk (ranked 1 out of 5 on the risk scale) of severe storms in West Michigan on Sunday.

A beach hazards statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties through Wednesday morning.

NOAA/NWS

Wave heights are expected to build seven to ten feet Monday.

It is important to remember that during this time of the season beaches are not flying flags.

You can check the National Weather Service website or the Storm Team 8 app for the latest information on beach conditions.