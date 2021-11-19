Driving for Thanksgiving? When the weather will cooperate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Come rain, sleet, snow or hail, Americans will once again be traveling for Thanksgiving this year. Whether you’re coming to or leaving from West Michigan to see your loved ones this holiday, there are a few days that will be better for travel than others.

Saturday should be an ideal travel day across the Great Lakes region. Cloudy but dry conditions are expected, along with temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Other than slightly breezy conditions at times, it will be a very quiet day.

Things will turn slightly more active on Sunday. An area of low pressure will slide across the northern Great Lakes, dragging a cold front across Michigan. Light snow is expected in Wisconsin and the western Upper Peninsula, while temperatures in the mid-40s should keep precipitation mainly in the form of rain in West Michigan. For those traveling across central and southern Michigan on Sunday, wet roadways could slow you down a bit.

Monday will likely be the day to watch the closest for tricky travel. Cooler air will rush into West Michigan behind the departing low-pressure system, giving us the potential for lake-effect snow.

It will also be a breezy and cool day, with high temperatures only in the mid- to upper 30s. Temperatures hovering just above freezing through much of the day will mean rain could mix in and cut down on snow totals.

At this point, it appears as though a few inches of fresh snow could be on the ground in West Michigan by late Monday into early Tuesday morning. Drivers may want to plan for some extra travel time. We’ll continue to monitor the temperature trend, as that will decide whether we see more rain or snow through the day.

Aside from a few flurries Tuesday morning, the rest of the day looks dry and cool. Wednesday should also be mostly dry before the chance of a wintry mix returns late in the day.

With Thanksgiving still almost a week away, the forecast details are being fine-tuned. Temperatures are currently forecast to reach the mid-40s and there could be a few scattered rain showers for the holiday. Be sure to stay with us over the next week for more information.