GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week from March 20 to 26, Michigan tornado sirens will sound for a drill at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Michigan residents, businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate in the drill. You’re also advised to become familiar with severe weather warnings, prepare an emergency kit, prepare an emergency plan, and to gather emergency contact information.

Stay connected with a NOAA Weather Radio, which acts as an alarm clock for severe weather. When severe weather develops, the NOAA Weather Radio will alert the public to severe weather watches and warnings for a specific county.

Another way to stay connected is by downloading the free Storm Team 8 weather app. Stay up to date with Storm Track Live Radar, current weather conditions and forecast details right from the palm of your hand.

Details of emergency preparedness tips and other information are posted online.