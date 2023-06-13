MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Even if you don’t have cell service at the beach, keeping your phone charged may allow you to call 911 in an emergency.

“The water does pose some challenges,” Andy Choi, corporate communications manager at Verizon, told Storm Team 8. “Certain devices will have the ability to use what’s called SOS communications, which will then use satellites.”

Perhaps you’ve seen “SOS” appear where your cell phone signal bars typically display on your phone. That means even though you don’t have a signal, you can still call 911 — as long as your phone is charged.

“How many times have we gone out to the beach, we’ve spent the whole day, our devices are kind of running low here. You’ve got to have a charge,” Choi said.

He recommended always packing a portable battery charger in your beach bag in case you need extra juice.

AREA SIGNS

If you need to call 911 for help, large red signs marked with numbers on some beaches can help direct first responders to you. The signs are at several beaches, including Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon and Grand Haven State Park.

“It is very helpful,” Marc Moore, officer in charge at Coast Guard Station Grand Haven, said. “Instead of actually having to search for that area and search for that person and run off it along the entire Grand Haven Beach, we can pinpoint it and go right to that location.”

When you call 911, make sure to locate the nearest red area sign near you to relay that information to dispatchers.

HANDHELD WEATHER RADIOS

To stay connected to emergency weather information, having a portable weather radio can be a life-saving investment. They work anywhere, including the beach, and will alert you immediately if the National Weather Service warns a storm.

Before heading to the beach, make sure to check with Storm Team 8 for an updated forecast. Weather conditions, especially along the lakeshore, can change quickly and Storm Team 8’s mission is to keep you updated.

Join Storm Team 8 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for “Dangerous Waters,” a special report on the dangers of Lake Michigan and how you can stay safe.