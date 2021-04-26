So, is it warm enough to start my garden?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After two straight weeks of colder than average temperatures, warmth is surging back into West Michigan.

We are now at the time of year where high temperatures should be landing in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. During the spring months, however, there can be drastic warm-ups and drop-offs that can wreak havoc on plants that are planted too early.

Just last week, three back-to-back nights of hard freezes likely impacted some local fruit crops with lows settling down into the 20s for several hours.

The best way to tell if you are in the clear to get digging and planting is to look at history.

Historically, it is best to wait until May to begin. Areas further to the south can usually begin earlier.

As we round out the last week of April, the only night that poses a threat is Friday into Saturday morning when temperatures will hover close to freezing. At most, this is looking like a night that would produce patchy frost rather than a hard freeze.

The outlook ahead is for an overall warmer than average lean. So, in about a week or so, gardeners should be at full “Go!” for the season.