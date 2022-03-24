GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Snowflakes keep showing up like a bad house guest in the 8-day forecast. The latest appearance looks to be on April 1.

While long-range forecast models frequently change, both are showing a good chance of snow for Friday, April 1.

Here is a look at both the GFS and the European medium- to long-range model output for that Friday morning. The blue thin lines in these images represent projected atmospheric thickness between the surface and a pressure level of 500 millibars in the sky. The lower the number, the colder the temperature.

Both models are showing “thickness” values that are more than sufficient enough to produce snow.

A continued cold pattern of the jetstream has allowed chilly air to funnel down from Canada, where snow is still covering the ground. This pattern of continued cold is expected to continue the rest of March and for at least the first week of April.

The April Fools’ Day snow isn’t the only chance of accumulation West Michigan will see in the next two weeks. Light accumulation is also possible Saturday morning, March 26.

Snow amounts Saturday morning will likely be minimal and will melt quickly with the relatively higher spring sun angle. Still, high temperatures this coming weekend will be locked in the 30s.

Snow is not uncommon for West Michigan in the months of March and April, even if it is unwelcome.

Even with more light accumulation these next two weeks, West Michigan will likely finish this snow season below average for almost every location.