Small tornado touched down near Dorr Wednesday, NWS confirms

A barn near the intersection of 140th Avenue and 18th Street southwest of Dorr sustained damage during storms on Aug. 11, 2021. (Don Rewa/ReportIt)

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A batch of bad weather Wednesday included an EF-0 tornado just west of Dorr, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids confirmed Friday.

The path length of the tornado was about three miles, beginning west of 26th Street and ending just east of 21st Street north of 142nd Avenue, and the maximum width was about 100 yards. It was on the ground from about 9:01 p.m. to 9:05 p.m.

This part of the storm near Dorr may have enough rotation to produce a quick tornado. #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/eZdwEWMgmF — Ellen Bacca (@ellenbacca) August 12, 2021

According to the damage survey by NWS Grand Rapids, the tornado destroyed an outbuilding near 26th Street. Just to the east, a large irrigation structure was knocked over. The NWS also noted tree and roof damage along the path.

There were no reports of injuries.

It’s been a very active week of weather in West Michigan. Repeated rounds of storms between Tuesday and Wednesday included strong straight-line winds with gusts of up to 70 mph.

Tree damage was common, and some of the falling trees led to structural damage. The debris from the storms temporarily blocked some roadways across West Michigan. The downed trees also brought down power lines and caused widespread outages. Overall, between Tuesday and Thursday, NWS Grand Rapids estimates around 850,000 customers lost power; some won’t get service back until the weekend.

Heavy rain was also recorded in portions of the state. While West Michigan didn’t receive the largest totals, there were several areas that reported totals over 2 inches from Tuesday to Thursday. In mid-Michigan, Okemos picked up anywhere from 6 to 8 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Lansing saw about 3.5 to 6 inches.

Thankfully, we’ll get a welcome break from the storms and humidity this weekend. If you have any cleanup to do, this weekend will be a great time to do it.