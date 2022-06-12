GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A fast-moving system will move in from the west quickly on Monday, bringing with it the potential for strong to severe storms in West Michigan.

Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of West Michigan in a two out of five on the risk scale for severe weather.

Monday morning will begin dry with clouds pouring in. Afternoon highs will climb into the 80s, providing some instability. The biggest driver with this particular system is the upper-level winds.

Winds high above the ground are expected to be racing. This means thunderstorms that form will move very quickly and could frequently mix down powerful wind gusts to the surface.

Wind damage will be the biggest concern with Monday’s storms, as well as quick downpours and lightning.

Storms that form will be strong enough to throw down some pockets of larger hail, although most of us will just see a quick bout of heavy rain.

A quick spin-up tornado or two is also possible on the leading edge of any line of storms that develops. These are usually very fast to form and to dissipate. Sometimes they form so quickly that it is not possible to get a warning issued on the storm before the tornado fizzles and falls apart.

Quick spin-up tornadoes would likely be very few and far between. They would also likely feature wind speeds of 80 to 95 mph. This is enough to knock down trees and power lines but is not nearly as powerful as the tornado that struck Gaylord, Michigan earlier this season.









By nightfall the storm threat will lessen significantly. Get ready for heat to build in for Tuesday and Wednesday! Highs near and above 90 are looking quite likely for us in West Michigan.