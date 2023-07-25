GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wednesday will bring a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms over West Michigan, with the highest risk expected south of Grand Rapids.

July has been an active month, with 10 thunderstorms already recorded in Grand Rapids. We’ll add to that tally Wednesday.

Several ingredients are coming together to produce Wednesday’s threat. Moisture (the fuel) will be increasing across lower Michigan with dew points expected near 70. A warm front, low pressure and an upper level wave (the lift) will combine to trigger the storms.

Here’s just one forecast models interpretation of the possible storm morphology:

The Storm Prediction Center has sections of lower Michigan included in an enhanced risk (level 3 of out 5) for severe severe storms. The main threat will be straight line winds in excess of 60 mph. Note that the percentages in the legend represent the chance of that risk occurring within a 25-mile point.

Hail and the tornado threats are not quite as significant but are certainly a possibility.

Thunderstorms are possible anytime after mid-morning but the window for the severe threat is between noon and 9 p.m.

There is a chance for heavy rain. Some places could see more than an inch. Below, see the model range for Grand Rapids. As is typical for thunderstorms, it all depends if you are under one.

Thursday will be hot but dry. More storms could arrive later Friday and Saturday morning.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 8 as we refine the forecast and possible threats.