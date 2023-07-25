GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — 9:18 AM UPDATE

Strong to severe thunderstorms have begun developing in Illinois and Wisconsin. The line is storms is expected to arrive to lakeshore communities around the noon hour. Damaging, straight line winds are the top threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas south of Grand Rapids in a level 3 of 5 (enhanced) risk for severe weather. Areas south of Big Rapids have been placed in a level 2 of 5 (slight) risk.

The atmosphere appears to be in prime shape for producing strong to severe thunderstorms, primarily near and south of Grand Rapids. Temperatures are set to warm into the upper 80s, along with dew points rising to near 70. A low moving through the Great Lakes will provide the trigger for the storms to develop.

Weather models have yet to come into full agreement, making the forecast more of a “game time” scenario come Wednesday morning, but they all show strong storms in some capacity. Here’s how one model develops the storms by noon:

After an afternoon of storms, the model moves most of the activity over to the east side of the state by early evening.

Specifics of storm development and morphology will come into clearer focus Wednesday morning. With any storms that develop, damaging winds are the primary concern, though a tornado or two can’t be ruled out either.

Areas of flooding are also possible under the heaviest storms, with an inch or more of rainfall likely for a few locations.

Thursday will be much quieter, but warm & humid with highs in the low 90s. Our next chance for a few showers and storms returns Friday into early Saturday.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 8 as we refine the forecast and possible threats.